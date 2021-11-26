Wilmington by Candlelight returns December 11

An evening of history, holiday cheer, and beauty on the streets of downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Lower Cape Fear Historical Society is hosting an evening of history and holiday cheer on Saturday, December 11.

The walk through historic downtown Wilmington will feature five historic homes including the Latimer House. It is an abbreviated version of the annual tradition, but will still include music, caroling, refreshments, and much more.

The homes on the tour will be decked out in their holiday best to welcome the Cape Fear back to holiday happiness!

For more information and tickets click here.