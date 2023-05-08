Wilmington Choral Society to Host Patriotic Concert at Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Choral Society is set to perform “America’s Favorite Songs,” a patriotic concert, at the Wilson Center on May 21.

Singer Don Bowers says the group has a rich history in the Wilmington area.

“We started in 1950 as the Wilmington Oratorio Society and we kind of morphed into the Wilmington Choral Society,” Bowers said. “We are 85 to a hundred voices that come together for the joy of making music, and we’ve been an integral part of the Cape Fear Music scene for a long time.”

The concert will feature a color guard, a presentation of the flag, and a salute to troops. The choir, under the direction of Byron Marshall, will perform patriotic classics such as “God Bless America,” “God Bless the USA,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” and “This Land is Your Land.”

Accompanying the choir will be the society’s accompanist, Cheryl June, and a brass ensemble.

Bowers also teased a special guest who will perform in the second half of the show.

“I can’t mention it. You have to come out and hear them, and you will not be disappointed,” he said. “They’re gonna be fabulous.”

Bowers says the concert will be a toe-tapping, uplifting celebration of our troops, our veterans, and all of those who just love their country.

“We want excellent everyone to please come out, support our country, support our vets, support our organization,” Bowers said. “It’s gonna be just wonderful.”

The show is Sunday, May 21 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.