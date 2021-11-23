Wilmington Christmas tree lots see customers ahead of Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thanksgiving is still a few days away, but some in the Cape Fear are already looking ahead to Christmas.

Several tree lots have already opened in New Hanover County, including Barr Evergreens at the corner of Shipyard and Independence Boulevards.

The lot opened Sunday, and plans to bring in 2-4 truckloads of trees each week, a total of around 5,000 for the season.

Some have shared concerns that supply chain issues nationwide could affect the price of trees. Lot manager Brad Jordan says the company grows its own trees in Ashe County, and prices have increased slightly.

“They went up just a little, but they’re almost comparable to last year,” Jordan said. “It depends on the size, the type of tree. You can go anywhere from two foot to 20 foot tall, and you can go white pine, concolor, fraser fir, nordmann, just depends on the species of the tree.”

Prices at Barr Evergreens range from $25 for the smallest trees, up to more than $300 for the tallest trees. A 7-8 foot tall tree costs around $110.

The lot is open every day from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.