Wilmington City Attorney departing in October

Wilmington City Attorney John Joye is leaving next month (Photo: City of WIlmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After five years of service to the City of Wilmington, City Attorney John Joye will depart the organization on October 21st for an opportunity in Charlotte.

City Council unanimously voted to appoint the 25-year legal veteran as City Attorney in 2017.

During his tenure in Wilmington, he oversaw the city’s legal strategy, worked to implement numerous States of Emergency, and his office’s key roles in capital improvement projects and a wholesale overhaul of the city’s 40-year-old Land Development Code.

“I am immensely proud of my colleagues at the City Attorney’s Office and the City of Wilmington, and the work we have accomplished over the past five years, from navigating a pandemic and hurricane recovery to rewriting and modernizing city codes,” Joye said. “The devotion that Wilmington’s Mayor and City Council demonstrate to the future wellbeing of this community have filled even the hardest day of work with a sense of purpose and optimism. As I depart, I have great confidence that I am leaving this office—and this city—in a stronger position than when I was hired and in highly capable hands. It has been the greatest of honors to serve as Wilmington’s City Attorney.”

The City Attorney is one of five positions in the city appointed by Council. At its upcoming September 20 meeting, City Council will consider an interim appointment for Deputy City Attorney Meredith Everhart following Joye’s departure.