Wilmington City Council discusses declaring property ‘surplus’ in advance of possible Thermo Fisher building purchase

The Thermo Fisher Scientific Building on Front Street (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council will meet on Tue., Feb. 21, and a potential purchase of the old PPD building on N. Front St. is at the top of the minds of the council.

Council will debate a resolution to declare a number of City-owned properties as surplus, contingent on the possible purchase of the Thermo Fisher campus on N. Front St. The city is currently engaged in due diligence to investigate the potential purchase of the campus.

If this resolution is approved, the following properties would become surplus should the city purchase the N. Front St. campus:

305 Chestnut Steet

315 Chestnut Street

319 Chestnut Street

115 N 3rd Street

210 Chestnut Street

414 Chestnut Street, Suite 2

302 Willard Street

1702 Burnett Boulevard

1502 Wellington Avenue

Declaring the properties as surplus now would enable staff to begin initiating certain divestiture processes and would enhance the City’s financial position, both before and after the proposed acquisition of the North Front Street campus.

Background on the city’s plan to explore the purchase of the N. Front St. campus can be found here.

Council will also discuss a possible authorization for staff to proceed with next steps toward the issuance of up to $30 million in municipal bonds.

These bonds would be used to help pay for capital projects already committed to such as street and sidewalk improvements, riverwalk improvements, nCino Sports complex, Water Street Park, Riverfront Park promenade and alleys, and the Riverlights Fire Station.

If this resolution is approved, there will be a public hearing on the contract amendment and a resolution for City Council to approve the financing at the March 21 City Council meeting.