Wilmington City Councilman charged with DWI

Charlie Rivenbark has been charged with DWI (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A member of Wilmington City Council has been charged with Driving While Impaired in Brunswick County.

According to Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrest records, Charlie Rivenbark was arrested Wednesday around 1:45 a.m. in Leland.

His blood alcohol level was 0.11. The legal limit is.08.

According to the arrest warrant, the defendant ‘unlawfully and willfully did drive on right side of highway’ and ‘fail to maintain lane control.’

His bond was issued as a written promise to appear, when means a defendant simply signs their name and agrees to return to court on their assigned date.

We will have more details as they become available.