Wilmington community wraps up Kwanzaa seven-day event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – January 1 wasn’t only the beginning of the New Year but also the last day of Kwanzaa.

The seven nights of celebrations, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Wilmington, came to an end on Sunday.

The Burnett-Eaton Museum Foundation hosted nightly events which started December 26 to celebrate an African American tradition.

“It’s a community involvement and it’s a celebration,” said Event Volunteer Yolanda Hernandez. “It’s a cultural celebration where we recognize our African roots, and we celebrate that.”

The free Kwanzaa celebrations featured food, dancing, and traditional African American music and performances.

The event was also a way to bring information and education to those who attended.

Alicia Ogundele said it was a learning experience.

“It’s an equal exchange type of thing,” she said. “I mean I am learning myself, met a lot of people, and it’s a love thing, and it’s a vibe thing that we get from one another.”

The North Carolina Black Leadership Caucus was on hand to distribute buttons and wristbands, as well as help people register to vote.

NC Black Leadership Caucus Southeastern Regional Director Sonya Patrick said the weeklong celebration was a way to unite the community and bring awareness to African American culture and tradition.

“To know that regardless of our past and to recognize the survival of our ancestors, if they can make it we have no excuse for failure,” she said. “So, it’s to empower us, we are very appreciative of the Burnette-Easton Museum for sponsoring the event for the community.”

The Museum has been a sponsor of the event for the past 16 years.