Wilmington CrossFit athletes take part in 9.11 Promise Run

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– It’s a hard day for America, but people across the country are finding ways to remember and honor what happened 22 years ago.

A group of Wilmington CrossFit athletes are honoring our nation’s first responders, and those who lost their lives on this September day with a 245-mile run.

Members of SeaCoast CrossFit in Wilmington traveled to Washington D.C. on Saturday to begin their journey at the Pentagon Memorial, and Monday, they will reach their final destination at Ground Zero in New York City, marking this somber day in history.

“What they’re running for is greater than any individual and it’s all about the mission,” said Jen DePoto, SeaCoast CrossFit Owner and Head Coach, as well as the Founder and President of the 9.11 Promise Run. “It’s remembering the lives lost that day, as well as every first responder and military service member that guards our local community and our country on a daily basis.”

The Promise Run is a 3 day journey of remembrance to honor the lives lost on September 11th, 2001.

“My why is very simple. It’s remember and honor that as I go out, and I hit the pavement, and I do what I can do, I hope it’ll inspire others to do what they can do,” said Kristin Kapusta, Runner.

From DC, to Baltimore, to Philly, and New York City…

“It’s hills, its hot, it’s flat, it’s different terrain you’re never going to see around here,” said Scott Tharrington, Runner.

Every step of the way, each runner carries a flag that honors each and every individual who perished on that day.

“The flag of honor has the names of everybody who perished on September 11th. It essentially serves as the baton between the athletes out on the road,” said DePoto.

“As we carry the flag of honor it’s going to be that opportunity to reflect, and hopefully keep the memory alive of these people who gave their lives,” said Kapusta.

Runners say their motivation through each mile is the constant reminder of why they’re doing it, and reaching the final destination is a feeling unlike any other.

“Just being there, and kind of just embracing it all,” said Caleb McMillan, Runner. “There were moments we didn’t even say a word to each other. You just look, and don’t really know what to say. You’re speechless.”

“When we end up at ground zero, of course everyone remembers that day. I remember where I was, and being able to be there on 9/11, I think is going to be very powerful,” said Jessica Jadlot, Runner.

The run is also a fundraiser for the 9.11 promise scholarship program, which awards post-secondary scholarships to children of first responders and military service members.