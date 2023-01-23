Wilmington Elks Lodge hosts Crystal and Craft Faire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Elks Lodge 532 in Wilmington hosted a “Craft and Crystal Faire” over the weekend that had a little something for every body.

Over 50 crafters & vendors presented an exciting variety of creative items from décor & gifts to collectibles & one-of-a-kind finds.

There were also refreshments available from pastries, coffee, and hot dogs.

It was a fun way to shop for gifts and unique finds, rain or shine, as it was all indoors at the lodge.