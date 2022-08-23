Wilmington environmental non-profit taking action to keep local waters clean

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Keep New Hanover beautiful has a new initiative that focuses on tackling litter in our waterways and oceans.

Thanks to a generous grant from Keep America Beautiful, Keep New Hanover Beautiful has received four ‘Seabins’ to distribute throughout the county.

Seabins are motorized waste baskets that filter debris out of slow-moving areas of water.

Right now, there are three of them in Port City Marina, and one in Bradley Creek Marina. Dick Brightman, Executive Director Keep New Hanover Beautiful told us just how much trash these collect.

“The baskets fill up and have to be emptied every other day and a large part of that is debris that we track from the water”

Bottle caps, straws, cigarette butts, and paper are collected by the Seabins. it is then sorted and recycled by volunteers.

Keep New Hanover Beautiful was notified in 2019 that Keep America Beautiful had received funding to purchase 6 Seabins, and 3 affiliates would be awarded these. Keep Tennessee Beautiful, Keep Ohio Beautiful and little Keep New Hanover Beautiful were each awarded 2 Seabins, which was the start of their Seabin Project.

To get involved, or make a donation, you can go to keepnhcbeautiful.org/volunteer-information.