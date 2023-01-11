Wilmington event planned to help people get identification cards
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW is partnering with several city and county agencies to sponsor the first FaithAction ID Drive, a free opportunity for local residents to get identification cards.
The event will take place on January 27th and 28th at Christ Community Church in Wilmington.
The FaithAction ID Drive provides a verifiable form of identification cards to individuals who need access to government-issued forms of identification. Law enforcement, health centers, schools, nonprofits, businesses, and cultural arts organizations can use the cards to better identify, serve and protect individuals.
“Many individuals in our community are not eligible for an NC government-issued photo identification. Adopting the FaithAction ID will diminish the barrier that the absence of an acceptable form of photo identification may have caused,” said Dr. Edel Segovia, UNCW Latino Alliance co-chair. “This is a huge win for the entire community and evidence of our intentionality in elevating the dignity of our community members.”
Individuals seeking identification cards must make an appointment and register HERE.