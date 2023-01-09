Wilmington film industry looking forward to busy 2023

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The film industry generates millions in revenue for southeastern North Carolina every year. Wilmington regional film commission director Johnny Griffin says while 2022 was good, he’s excited for what’s coming this year.

“I feel confident by the next, you know 1 to 2 months, we’ll have other projects that will start to appear and then as the year goes, we’ll start to fill up cause it’s again looking like it’s going to be another strong year for us,” said Griffin.

One show we can expect to air soon is” Divine Renovation’s” season one, featuring Erik Estrada, which wrapped up shooting here at the end of 2022.

Speaking with executive producer of the show and co-owner of Heartlight Entertaiment, Monty Hobbs, he says he’s excited to possibly bring it back to Wilmington for a season two.

“Coming to Wilmington filming Divine Renovation season one was a historical event for me and our friend Erik Estrada. Erik loved Wilmington so much that season two is in the works and I’d have to say today as this interview we almost have the announcement on what network it’s going to be aired on.”

Hobbs also says that while filming in other areas is great, Wilmington is right near the top.

“I think that Wilmington’s crew is hands down the absolute best and that’s why we’re going to see in 2023, a breakthrough.”