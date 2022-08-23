Wilmington Fire Department accepting Citizens Fire Academy applications

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted an inside glimpse into what it takes to be a Wilmington Firefighter, now is your chance.

The Wilmington Fire Department is taking applications for its popular Citizens Fire Academy, which takes place in the fall and spring each year.

This year’s Fall Session will meet on Thursday nights from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., starting on September 8th.

The session will end with a graduation ceremony on October 27th.

Over the course of the eight weeks, community members will be exposed to the many different aspects of the Wilmington Fire Department, from what happens when you call 911 to fire operations and the department’s special teams.

Participants will spend quality time with Wilmington’s finest learning about how these community heroes get the job done.

Highlights of the program include a ride on the fire boat, being raised in a tower truck, hands-on experience with specialty tools, facility tours, and much more.

Since the free program’s inception, more than two hundred members of the community have graduated and joined the Wilmington Fire Department’s extended family.

Applicants must complete an enrollment form, COW Release, and pass a background check.

These forms can be found on the department website.