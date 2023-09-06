Wilmington Fire Department adds new crisis response facility dog

The Wilmington Fire Department is receiving a new dog (Photo: WFD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –The Wilmington Fire Department is adding a third Crisis Response Facility dog.

The new dog is named Axel and will join Rhys, who works at WFD Station 8 on C Shift, and Heart, who works at Station 2 on A Shift.

Axel will report to work with his handler, Captain Moon, at Station 2 on B Shift.

Like Rhys and Heart, Axel will work at the fire station on his shift and go home with his firefighter handler when they are off duty.

All three dogs are part of a larger Mental Health and Wellness program the department is pushing. The goal of the program is to aid in de-escalation of stress post-call, ease tension at the station, lower anxiety, reduce long-term effects of PTSD, and improve cardiovascular health.

In addition, the Facility Dogs provide comfort in emergency situations, both at the department and at the scene of an emergency in the community to ease the distress of anyone affected by the trauma.