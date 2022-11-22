Wilmington Fire Department hosting ’20 Days of Christmas’ food drive
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is kicking off its 20 Days of Christmas Food Drive on Wednesday.
The campaign will run through December 12th, and is attempting to collect specific food items on the Nourish NC wish list each day of the drive.
At the end of the drive, the boxes of food will be delivered to Nourish NC to be used in their Market on Market and backpack program.
The Department is asking for the public’s help in filling up the boxes. Items can be dropped off at any of the nine WFD Fire Stations positioned throughout the city:
Headquarters: 801 Market StreetStation 2: 3403 Park Avenue Station 3: 114 Cinema Drive Station 5: 680 Shipyard Boulevard Station7: 3230 South College Road Station 8: 601 Eastwood Road Station 9: 1201 Military Cutoff Road Station 10: 6102 Oleander Drive Station 15: 3335 Masonboro Loop Road