Wilmington Fire Department hosting ’20 Days of Christmas’ food drive

The Wilmington Fire Department is starting their 20 Days of Christmas food drive (Photo: WFD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is kicking off its 20 Days of Christmas Food Drive on Wednesday.

The campaign will run through December 12th, and is attempting to collect specific food items on the Nourish NC wish list each day of the drive.

At the end of the drive, the boxes of food will be delivered to Nourish NC to be used in their Market on Market and backpack program.

The Department is asking for the public’s help in filling up the boxes. Items can be dropped off at any of the nine WFD Fire Stations positioned throughout the city:

Headquarters: 801 Market Street

Station 2: 3403 Park Avenue

Station 3: 114 Cinema Drive

Station 5: 680 Shipyard Boulevard

Station7: 3230 South College Road

Station 8: 601 Eastwood Road

Station 9: 1201 Military Cutoff Road

Station 10: 6102 Oleander Drive

Station 15: 3335 Masonboro Loop Road