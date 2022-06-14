Wilmington Fire Department hosting second annual Junior Fire Academy

WILMINGTON, NC (WWA) – The Wilmington Fire Department is hosting its first session of its annual Junior Fire Academy this week.

During the half-day, camp-like experience, high school students will have the opportunity to learn life-saving skills like CPR, first aid, and how to use a fire extinguisher, as well as experience firsthand what it’s like to be a firefighter by trying on turnout gear, searching for a victim, and taking on a scaled-down version of the firefighter physical agility test (JPAT).

The Junior Fire Academy is free to attend for participants and lunch is provided each day.

“This is a great program for the youth in our community,” Fire Chief Steve Mason said. “It not only teaches them life-long skills but introduces and fosters the idea of a career in the fire service.”

The department hopes the program will spark an interest in these young men and women to pursue a career in the fire services that may one day translate into a fire recruit for the Wilmington Fire Department.