Wilmington Fire Department fighting fire at warehouse on Carolina Beach road

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMIGNTON, NC (WWAY) — A fire destroyed a warehouse at the former Starway Flea Market in Wilmington early Wednesday morning.

Wilmington Fire received the call around 7:15 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene in the 2300 block of Carolina Beach Road, the warehouse was fully involved in flames.

Assistant Chief T.S. Robinson says the fire is under control, but it will likely take the rest of the morning to put out the fire. He says the building has been vacant for a while and they don’t believe the warehouse had any electricity.

At this time, Robinson says it’s unsafe for crews to go inside because the roof has already caved in.

New Hanover County Fire and Leland Fire crews are also on scene to help provide manpower. EMS is also on standby.