WFD encourages the public to remain cautious using fireworks to celebrate the New Year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The Wilmington Fire Department is asking residents to think twice before choosing to light up the night with fireworks to ring in the new year.

Due to semi-dry conditions and a chance of wind, the fire department says you should limit your use of fireworks to outdoors and now around debris like leaves. Sparks and smoldering embers from fireworks can start fires and possibly spread quickly.

WFD’s Risk Reduction Coordinator Wendy Giannini-King also says to have a fire extinguisher and water nearby for emergencies.

“Prevent what’s preventable, so when it comes to all of the hazards that we’re thinking about on New Year’s Eve when it comes to celebration and parties, the first thing I would say is don’t light the fireworks. It’s just not worth the risk. That’s a horrible way to start your new year, you know having a big fire at your house, or causing damage to your –you know, your neighbor’s,” said Wendy Giannini-King.

Giannini-King adds that you should call 911 if you believe someone is mishandling fireworks and posing as a potential risk. She also recommends that it is a good time to check your fire alarms.