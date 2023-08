Wilmington Fire Department responding to lightning strike fire

Crews say no injuries are reported

WILMINGTON N.C. (WWAY) – The Wilmington Fire Department say a lightning strike caused a house fire Tuesday.

It happened on Bradshaw Terrace in Riverlights.

They say everyone was out on arrival and there were no injuries.

