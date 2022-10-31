Wilmington Fire Stations hosting trick or treat events
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is hosting a special Halloween event at all nine of their stations.
Crews will be ready for visitors from 5:30 p.m. through 8:00 p.m., handing out candy and saying hello.
You’re asked to not park in front of the bay doors in case the firetrucks need to leave.
Locations include:
- Headquarters: 801 Market Street
- Station 2: 3403 Park Avenue
- Station 3: 114 Cinema Drive
- Station 5: 680 Shipyard Boulevard
- Station7: 3230 South College Road
- Station 8: 601 Eastwood Road
- Station 9: 1201 Military Cutoff Road
- Station 10: 6102 Oleander Drive
- Station 15: 3335 Masonboro Loop Road