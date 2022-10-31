Wilmington Fire Stations hosting trick or treat events

The Wilmington Fire Department is holding a Halloween event at all their stations (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is hosting a special Halloween event at all nine of their stations.

Crews will be ready for visitors from 5:30 p.m. through 8:00 p.m., handing out candy and saying hello.

You’re asked to not park in front of the bay doors in case the firetrucks need to leave.

Locations include: