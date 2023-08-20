Wilmington groups join together to feed the homeless and the hungry

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Two groups came together to help feed the homeless and the hungry on Saturday.

The Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle Club and the National Association for Black Veterans held the event at Portia Hines Mills Park. Volunteers from both organizations and Food Lion handed out hot dogs and hamburgers to those in need.

They even delivered food to the doors of residents living near the park.

Dianne Jinwright, the commander of the Wilmington Chapter of NAB Vets, said it’s important for people to know there are others looking out for them.

“I think there are a lot of resources in Wilmington and don’t forget about the veterans. And that we as veterans and we as members of the community want to help,” Jinwright said.

More than 200 plates of food were handed out or delivered during the event.