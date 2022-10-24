Wilmington Harris teeter holding grand opening Tuesday

Harris Teeter along Carolina Beach Road will be opening its doors on Tuesday (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington’s newest Harris Teeter is opening its doors Tuesday afternoon.

A ribbon cutting, grand opening ceremony is set for 5:00 p.m., with a sampling event running until 8:00 p.m, offering complimentary samples of some of Harris Teeter’s most unique products.

The store is in the Crossroads at Independence Shopping Center, located along Carolina Beach Road.

“Harris Teeter is thrilled to celebrate the Crossroads at Independence store opening with a Taste of Teeter,” Director of Corporate Affairs Danna Robinson said. “We know the community is excited to see their new store, and we cannot wait to meet our new neighbors.”

The new Harris Teeter will be open daily from 6:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. and feature nine checkouts and 15 express lines.