Wilmington Health appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Suzy Kearns has been named the new CFO of Wilmington Health (Photo: Wilmington Health)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Wilmington Health has appointed a new Chief Financial Officer.

Suzy Kearns, former Chief Compliance Officer for the organization, will take over the position, replacing Chasity Chace, who served as CFO for Wilmington Health for over 13 years.

“Suzy has served as a valued asset of our organization for over 8 years,” remarked Jeff James, Wilmington Health CEO. “She is passionate about this position and about Wilmington Health. She has impeccable integrity and is a proven leader. All who engage with her are consistently impressed by her candor, perspective on the organization, and the task at hand.”

Before joining Wilmington Health, Kearns was a Financial Reporting Manager for PPD, Inc. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration as well as a Master of Science in Accountancy from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

“I am excited for this new opportunity and chapter at Wilmington Health,” Kearns said. “I am honored to have the privilege to continue working with our phenomenal team of healthcare professionals and the opportunity to play a bigger role in continuing to transform the delivery system to become the most trusted partner in healthcare for our patients.”