Wilmington hearing center gifts patient with hearing aid

Cheryl Crainshaw gives Gloria Hargrove a free hearing aid on Nov. 12, 2021. (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington woman can hear again thanks to a generous donations from the HearingLife Center.

Gloria Hargrove has struggled with hearing loss for years, but could not afford to get a new hearing aid. She struggles with daily activities and interactions with her grandkids on a regular basis.

Cheryl Crainshaw with HearingLife says Hargrove has fostered dozens of kids in our community and adopted five of them.

Crainshaw says Hargrove is such a giving person and cares for everyone around her. That’s why they gave her a free hearing aid worth about $7,500.

“We’ve been working for years to try to get hearing aids in her ears, so that’s why we did what we did, because of all the people, she certainly does deserve it,” Crainshaw said.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Hargrove said. “I just cried, because it was just so joyful to know that I can get the other one so I can hear everything, so nothing can get past me now.”

Hargrove says she can’t wait to hear her kids and grandkids again and that she is so grateful for the gift.