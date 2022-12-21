Wilmington homeless population braces for cold weather as Warming Shelter prepares to open

The homeless population is bracing for freezing temperatures (Photo: Jeff Rivenbark/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people across the Cape Fear are dealing with homelessness and it can be especially difficult for them this time of year as temperatures continue to drop.

Blankets, empty food containers, and backpacks line the sidewalk at the corner of Third and Grace Streets in Wilmington as people who are homeless often seek shelter and fellowship outside the New Hanover County Library. Many people consider the contents on the block an eyesore, but for some — it’s all they have.

“A homeless person is just like the next man. A homeless woman is just like the next woman. We’re just trying to get back on our feet,” Ricky Hardy said. “We got on the horse, we fell off. We’re just trying to get back off our feet.”

Ricky Hardy became after falling on hard times earlier this year. Though the library isn’t his home base, he’s been living on the street for six months.

“Well right now, it sucks to be me. It’s cold. If you’ve got any blankets, you better hold on to them. If you don’t and the next homeless man that walks by that needs a blanket, he’s gonna get your blanket,” Hardy said.

Less than a mile away from where dozens of people like Hardy spend their days; Reverend Jamie Thompson, other pastors, and volunteers at Trinity United Methodist Church on Market Street are preparing to open the Warming Shelter.

“Folks can come in off the street. It’s open to anybody and everybody,” Thompson said. “Anybody who needs to be warm and safe out of the cold.”

The shelter has been operating since 2016, but only opens its doors when temperatures drop below 30 degrees for two consecutive nights. It will open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with check-in starting at 5:30 pm. Reverend Meg McBride says this is the first time it has opened on Christmas.

“What better way to spend the holiday than at the warming shelter,” McBride said.

The shelter provides people with a hot meal, a cot, and blankets to sleep with, and fellowship with others. With it being a holiday weekend, McBride hopes there will be other special surprises for those who come to the church.

In the past, the shelter has seen about 65 people on its busiest nights. McBride anticipates they will see a lot of need this weekend as well.

“I’ve received phone calls about homeless families and that’s the first time that we’re hearing that,” McBride said. “I do believe the homeless crisis in our city has gotten worse since COVID so it’ll be curious to see who comes.”

Someone who will likely be one of those people is Ricky Hardy. He plans to be one of the first in line when the doors open.

“Really, the majority of us are just looking for a job or a chance,” Hardy said. “Everybody needs a second chance.”

If anyone has any opportunities for Mr. Hardy, he says most days he can be found hanging out by the steps of the New Hanover County Courthouse.

For The Warming Shelter, McBride says they are always in need of blankets and greatly appreciate monetary donations as well. The blankets donated to the shelter are reused and each time they do laundry, it costs upwards of $250. For more information on the shelter and how to donate, visit here.

Again, The Warming Shelter will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with check-in starting at 5:30 pm at Trinty United Methodist Church at 1403 Market Street next to New Hanover High School.