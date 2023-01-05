Wilmington hosting 50th annual ‘Be the Best’ Baseball and Softball Convention

An annual baseball and softball convention is coming to Wilmington this month (WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington is welcoming the 50th annual ‘Be the Best’ Baseball and Softball Convention to the convention center later this month.

This is the first time Wilmington is the host city for the convention.

The event is scheduled for January 13th through 15th and will feature around 500 attendees, along with families and guests who will also travel to Wilmington.