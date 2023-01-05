Wilmington hosting 50th annual ‘Be the Best’ Baseball and Softball Convention
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington is welcoming the 50th annual ‘Be the Best’ Baseball and Softball Convention to the convention center later this month.
This is the first time Wilmington is the host city for the convention.
The event is scheduled for January 13th through 15th and will feature around 500 attendees, along with families and guests who will also travel to Wilmington.
“I am beyond excited to move this event to Wilmington, North Carolina,” Be The Best CEO Lindsay Mayer said. “It is a beautiful, affordable city right in the heart of the baseball and softball worlds. I look forward to connecting thousands of coaches and athletes, as well as creating business opportunities that extend beyond the field.”
Speakers include Tyler Gillum (Savannah Bananas Head Coach), Kristy Norton (UNCW Head Coach ‘13-’22), Carol Hutchins (Michigan Head Coach (‘85-’22), Andrew Bartman (USA Baseball), Darren Fenster (Team USA Olympic Team / Boston Red Sox), and many more.
Be The Best was founded in 1972 as a clinic where baseball and softball coaches gather annually to interact with, learn from, and get to know some of the greatest professionals in the game. The event has since grown exponentially to become the longest-running baseball and softball clinic in the country.
General admission is $50 for the three-day event and advance registration is recommended.