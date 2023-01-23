Wilmington hosting public open house discussing pedestrian plan ‘Walk Wilmington’

Walking through downtown Wilmington (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington is updating its citywide pedestrian plan, called Walk Wilmington.

This is an update to a 2009 pedestrian plan of the same name.

In preparation for the change, the City of Wilmington is holding two open house meetings.

The first meeting is being held January 31st from 5:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. at Halyburton Park.

Another meeting will take place the following day from 5:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. at the MLK Community Center.

The public is invited to learn about the project, view a draft of the plan and talk with project planners.