Wilmington Housing Authority receives $2M grant to address mold problem

Wilmington residents impacted by a mold problem may be returning to their homes sooner rather than later thanks to a multi-million dollar grant.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington residents impacted by a mold problem may return to their homes sooner rather than later thanks to a multi-million dollar grant.

Tyrone Garrett, executive director of the Wilmington Housing Authority, says the WHA received a $2-million grant for public housing restoration from the state level.

He says this, accompanied by the funds from New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington, will help with the remediation efforts for the 150 families displaced from their homes while the authority facilities extensive repairs related to a mold problem.

As of today, Garrett says about a dozen of those families are back in their homes.

“I won’t be ecstatic until every resident has returned to a healthy unit. That’s the major goal. The support from the county, the support from the city, the support from the state today means a whole lot but I’m not ecstatic about it until everyone gets back to their unit,” Garrett said.

The authority hopes to have all the families back in their homes by the end of the year.

Additionally, the staff is working on providing furniture vouchers so when people return to their homes they will have enough money to get the basics and not come back to an empty house.