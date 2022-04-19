Wilmington International Airport and WAVE Transit drops mask mandates

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The decision by a Florida judge to end mask mandates on airplanes is having a nationwide effect, even reaching the Cape Fear.

In Wilmington, public transportation is rolling back their mask mandates.

As of this week, WAVE Transit is not longer requiring masks to ride their buses, though they are still providing them to those who’d like one.

We reached to Wilmington International Airport about the issue. They responded in part:

“Effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. You no longer need to wear a mask at Wilmington International Airport (ILM). However, individual airlines do reserve the right to require them aboard their planes.”