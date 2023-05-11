Wilmington International Airport ranks #1 in NC and #3 in U.S. for growth

Wilmington International Airport Ranks #1 in North Carolina and #3 in U.S. for Growth (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A recent analysis shows that Wilmington International Airport continues to significantly grow and thrive, according to a news release from ILM.

From January to September 2023, all airlines are showing, and projecting, positive growth at ILM and seat growth in the market +32%.

This rapid growth in seating makes ILM the fasted growing airport in North Carolina for the first three quarters of this year.

Also, ILM is the 3rd fastest growing airport in the entire country.

ILM Airport Director Jeff Bourk said, “Thank you to the four airlines that were here last year, American, Avelo, Delta, and United, for increasing capacity at ILM and to Sun Country for joining the list of airline offerings in 2023.”

In the past year alone, 9 new stops were announced at ILM.

These new “nonstops”, combined with capacity growth on already existing routes, led to ILM’s growth.

Vice-Chair of the County Commission, LeAnn Pierce, stated, “The increase in passengers and flights to and from ILM is a reflection of our community’s continued progress. Travelers see our county as a fun and vibrant place to visit, while businesses have realized the opportunity for economic success that our community offers. As a representative on the Airport Authority Board, I’m excited that ILM remains a key economic driver for our region, and we look forward to even greater things in the coming years.”

Spruill Thompson, New Hanover County Airport Authority Chair added, “The NCDOT estimated ILM’s economic impact to be $2.5 Billion. With ILM’s growth, this impact increases and our entire economy benefits.”