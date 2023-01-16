Wilmington Italian restaurant ‘Elizabeth’s Pizza’ closing its doors

Elizabeth's Pizza is closing its doors (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Port City staple is closing its doors.

Elizabeth’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Wilmington says it’s temporarily closing.

The business says the closure is due to complications and other limitations associated with a long standing insurance claim for storm damage.

They say temporary repairs and partial operations are no longer practical.

The restaurant says the closure could last for months or years depending on the completion of the insurance claim.