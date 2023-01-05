Wilmington man accused of spitting on officers after hit and run arrest

Matthew Kleinfelter (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man accused of running into four mailboxes and a car faces several charges, including hit and run.

On Wednesday, Wilmington Police responded to a crash at Long Leaf Hills and Pine Cone Drive. After the accident, the driver, identified as Matthew Kleinfelter, 20, is accused of running from the scene.

He was found a short time later and evaluated by EMS before being taken into custody. At the hospital, police say he spit on a WPD officer and was very combative. Once he was medically cleared for transport, Kleinfelter was taken to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

He is charged with Hit/Run Property Damage (6 counts), Fail to Maintain Lane, Failure to Reduce Speed, DWI, Driving After Consuming Alcohol <21, and Malicious Conduct by a Prisoner.

Kleinfelter is currently behind bars under a $15,000 secured bond.