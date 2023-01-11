Wilmington man arrested after alleged discovery of 50 heroin bags during traffic stop

David Allen Ward has been arrested on alleged drug charges (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One person has been arrested on alleged drug charges following a traffic stop.

On January 8th around 1:50 p.m., the Wilmington Police Department stopped a vehicle at 9th and Ann Street.

Police say the driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled down an alley.

The suspect was eventually located in the 700 block of Ann Street.

46-year-old David Allen Ward of Wilmington was taken into custody without further incident.

Following a search, officers located more than fifty bags of heroin.

Ward is charged with PWIMSD Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession Schedule I Controlled Substance, PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Expired Registration Card/Tag, Felony Probation Violation, and Resist/Delay/Obstruct.

Ward is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $505,000 secured bond.