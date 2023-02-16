Wilmington man arrested following brief foot chase

Brandon Jackson has been arrested following a brief foot chase (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have arrested a man following a brief foot chase Wednesday.

Police say they saw a man with outstanding warrants walking in the 400 block of N. 10th Street.

As the officers attempted to talk to the man, he immediately ran away. Officers say they noticed he would not take his right hand out of his jacket pocket as they pursued. When they caught up to the suspect, they were able to stop him as he was throwing a handgun on the ground.

30-year-old Brandon Jackson was arrested and has been charged with Firearm by Felon, Parole Violation, and Resist/Delay/Obstruct.

He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center without bond.