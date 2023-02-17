Wilmington man arrested for alleged cocaine possession

Daniel Webb-Sholar has been charged for alleged cocaine possession (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been arrested for alleged cocaine possession.

WPD units say they noticed a vehicle driving in the wrong direction on S. 16th Street in Wilmington on January 15th.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested 32-year-old Daniel Webb-Sholar of Wilmington for DWI. Following a search of the vehicle, officers located 9.3 grams of crack cocaine and more than 21 grams of marijuana.

Webb-Sholar has been charged with Felony Possession of Cocaine, Driving while Impaired, and Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance.

He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.