Wilmington man arrested for alleged drug possession after traffic stop

Jarvis Johnson has been arrested for alleged drug possession (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been arrested for alleged drug possession.

WPD units initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 700 block of South 16th Street on Wednesday. As the vehicle slowed down to stop, a passenger got out and ran away. He was taken into custody shortly after by officers.

41-year-old Jarvis Johnson of Wilmington was found to be in possession of 26 grams of crack cocaine, 2 grams of ecstasy, marijuana, and cash. In addition, he had an active warrant for a probation violation.

Johnson has been charged with Resist/Delay/Obstruct, Possession with Intent to Sell & Deliver Crack Cocaine, Felony Possession of Crack Cocaine, Felony Possession of Ecstasy, and Possession of Marijuana.

He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center.

Johnson was given a $150,000 secured bond for the drug charges and no bond for the parole violation.