Wilmington man arrested for alleged possession of firearm by felon

Robert Gore has been arrested (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been arrested for alleged possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Wilmington Police Department conducted a traffic stop around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday near 9th and Queen Street.

Robert Gore, 54, was driving and police say they asked him to exit the vehicle.

When Gore got out, police say he started grabbing his waistband.

When the officer searched Gore, a handgun was reportedly discovered.

Gore is currently in jail under a $50,000 secured bond.