Wilmington man arrested on firearm, drug charges

Andre Session has been arrested on drug and firearm charges (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been arrested on firearm and drug charges.

The Wilmington Police Department stopped a vehicle in the 900 block of Castle Street on Thursday around 10:18 p.m. for a tinted license plate cover.

Officers say they located a firearm, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

34-year-old Andre Session of Wilmington was arrested and has been charged with Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Carrying Concealed Weapon-Gun, Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia, and Cover Registration Sticker/Plate.

He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center without bond.