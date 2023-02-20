Wilmington man behind bars after extensive two-month investigation

26-year-old Rodney Donnell Handley Jr. (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After an extensive two-month long investigation by Wilmington Police Department’s Narcotics Investigation, a wanted man is now behind bars.

26-year-old Rodney Donnell Hansley Jr. was on the run from authorities, and was wanted for a parole violation for a prior charge of Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a police officer.

Hansley Jr. was recently taken into custody with the assistance of SWAT and was found in possession of a firearm, fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana, and methamphetamine.

He has been charged with firearm by a felon, trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute cocaine and methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, parole violation, among other charges.

He is being held without bond at the NHCSO Detention Center.