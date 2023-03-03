Wilmington man charged with cyberstalking

David Arthur Brooks (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is accused of stalking and cyberstalking his victims.

According to a news release, Wilmington police arrested David Arthur Brooks, 43, of Wilmington for stalking and cyberstalking. Investigators say he was stalking his victims by the use of electronic devices.

He was transported to the Detention Center and appeared before a judge. He is currently on pre-trial release.

If you have any information on this case, contact Det. Ruisueno at 910-343-3647.