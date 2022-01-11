Wilmington man charged with murder in December shooting

Maleec Kwame Myers (Photo: Wilmington Police Dept.)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man is now charged in the deadly shooting near a Wilmington condominium complex.

Wilmington Police arrested Maleec Kwame Myers, 19, in the fatal shooting of Elijah Windham, 21. The shooting happened on Wednesday, December 29 in the area of Harbor and Flint Drive, near Harbour Place condominiums.

Myers is charged with First Degree Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Conspiracy Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

He is being held without bond.

If you have any information, contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. You can also use the Tip 411 app.