Wilmington man charged with overdose death after year-long investigation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police department concluded a year-long investigation on September 9th, 2022, surrounding a death caused by an overdose.

This incident occured on July 7th, 2021 in the 1900 block of Oleander Drive in Wilmington.

The investigation found that Michael Robinson, 50, from Wilmington had given the victim Fentanyl which ultimately resulted in the victims death.

Robinson was charged with “Death by Distribution of Certain Controlled Substances”.

He is currently being held under a $150,000 secured bond.