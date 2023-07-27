Wilmington man convicted of child rape

James Cause (Photo Courtesy: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been found guilty of two counts of statutory rape, two counts of incest, two counts of taking indecent liberties with children, and one count of statutory sex offense.

52-year-old James Gause was on trial for sexually abusing a family member on multiple occasions in 2020 and 2021.

The verdict came in New Hanover County Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon, following three days of testimony. The Honorable Clinton Rowe presided over this trial.

Gause has been sentenced to a minimum of 46 years and a maximum of 61 years in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.