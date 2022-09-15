Wilmington man convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor after 3-day trial

Brayden Walker (Photo: District Attorney Ben David)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man was found guilty of two counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor after a three-day jury trial.

An investigation was launched into Brayden Walker, age 21, of Wilmington.

According to a news release, evidence found that Walker, and other men, engaged in sexual activity with a minor and filmed the incident.

Superior Court Judge Thomas Lock sentenced Walker to 72 to 147 months in the Department of Adult Correction.

Upon his release from prison,Walker will have to register as a sex offender for 30 years.