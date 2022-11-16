Wilmington man convicted of trafficking cocaine

Derrick Bowens, 25, of Wilmington (Photo: District Attorney Ben David)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –A Wilmington man pled guilty today in New Hanover County Superior Court to trafficking in cocaine, and three separate sales of cocaine that took place late last year and early this year.

Derrick Bowens, 25, of Wilmington was sentenced to the mandatory term of 35 to 51 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

The judge also imposed the mandated $50,000 fine upon Bowens.

On December 2nd and 8th of 2021 and January 5th of this year, Bowens sold a confidential informant who was working for the Wilmington Police Department approximately 2 grams of cocaine on each occasion.

Based on these sales, a search warrant was execute on Bowen’s residence on Wellington Avenue in Wilmington.

Inside the residence, officers found a total of 230 grams of marijuana, 13 grams of cocaine, and approximately 260 grams of crack cocaine along with $7,409 of United States currency.

“Our office will continue to fight drug crime in this area by targeting drug traffickers, such as this defendant, who work to push poison into our community,” District Attorney Ben David said.