Wilmington man convicted of trafficking cocaine, other narcotics

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man pleaded guilty to several drug charges in New Hanover County this week.

Gerald Jacobs, 40, pleaded guilty to one count trafficking in cocaine by transportation, one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, and one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA, according to the district attorney’s office.

On March 29, 2019, officers from the Wilmington Police Department noticed Jacobs driving down Market Street and Covil Avenue while a smell of marijuana was coming from his red Dodge Ram truck.

Officers stopped him, smelled marijuana, and performed a probable cause search of the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle’s center console they found approximately 60 grams of cocaine, 23 MDMA tablets, and 30 bindles of heroin. The defendant admitted these narcotics were his. He also has a lengthy criminal history that includes a prior conviction for trafficking of heroin.

Judge Kent Harrell sentenced Jacobs to a total sentence of 52-90 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction and also imposed a drug trafficking fine of $50,000.