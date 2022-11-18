Wilmington man facing charges after crashing into church

Leon Ross Jr. (Photo Courtesy: Wilmington PD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is facing a list of charges, including hit and run after an early morning crash.

According to a spokesperson with Wilmington Police, officers responded to call about a car crashing into the First Presbyterian Church on S. 3rd St. around 2am on November 9. When they arrived, the driver of the car had left the scene.

The church sustained damage to the exterior of the building. Officers were eventually able to locate the driver.

52-year-old Leon Ross Jr. is charged with Hit and Run, Failure to Stop/Leave Scene, Property Damage, Injury to Real Property, and Reckless Driving Wanton Disregard.

He received and posted a $1000 bond. A court date has not been set.