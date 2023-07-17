Wilmington man pleads guilty in fentanyl related death

Fred English (Courtesy: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man accused of selling a fentanyl mixture in 2022 that led to a fatal overdose has pleaded guilty for his role in the death.

On July 13th, 46-year-old Fred English was sentenced to between six and seven-and-a-half years in prison.

English pleaded guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance, and Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance on June 29th.

According to the report from District Attorney Ben David’s office, English sold 53-year-old William “Terry” McGuire a fentanyl mixture on August 31st, 2022. McGuire later died.

An autopsy listed fentanyl toxicity as the cause of death.

An investigation into McGuire’s death by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of Fred English.