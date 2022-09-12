Wilmington man pleads guilty to drug charges, sentenced to 10 years in prison

A Wilmington man has plead guilty to drug charges (Photo: 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office)

CONWAY, SC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has pled guilty to drug charges days before the start of his scheduled trial.

44-year-old Scott Crocker pleaded guilty today to first-offense distribution of heroin and first-offense trafficking in methamphetamines.

Crocker was sentenced by the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Paul Burch to 10 years in prison.