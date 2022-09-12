Wilmington man pleads guilty to drug charges, sentenced to 10 years in prison
CONWAY, SC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has pled guilty to drug charges days before the start of his scheduled trial.
44-year-old Scott Crocker pleaded guilty today to first-offense distribution of heroin and first-offense trafficking in methamphetamines.
Crocker was sentenced by the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Paul Burch to 10 years in prison.
The charges stemmed from incidents that occurred in May 2020 in Horry County, and in November 2020 in Myrtle Beach.