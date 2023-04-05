Wilmington man pleads guilty to indecent exposure charges

Desmond Jerrmal Mays has pled guilty to several charges (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has pled guilty to several charges.

Desmond Jerrmal Mays pled guilty to two counts of indecent exposure, one count of resisting a public officer, and one count of second degree trespass in New Hanover County Criminal District Court on Wednesday.

Mays was sentenced to 120 days in custody: 60 days for each of the two counts of indecent exposure. That sentence represents the maximum punishment available for a misdemeanor indecent exposure offense in North Carolina.

Reports say Mays exposed himself to women at two different Wilmington businesses on January 18th. One incident took place at a motel on Market Street and the other was at a retail store on Castle Street.